CHADS VC Achieves Market Cap of $1.99 Million (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. CHADS VC has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $1,244.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00055188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.50 or 0.00780610 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00039376 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,143,914 coins and its circulating supply is 47,669,348 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

