Chainlink Price Tops $22.03 on Top Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, Chainlink has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.03 or 0.00055423 BTC on popular exchanges. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $9.76 billion and approximately $1.26 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014631 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.83 or 0.00799662 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00090950 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00039804 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 443,009,554 coins. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.