ChainX (PCX) Price Reaches $3.66

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. ChainX has a market cap of $39.88 million and $993,210.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $3.66 or 0.00008851 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ChainX has traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00101562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00134727 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,385.38 or 1.00218910 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.49 or 0.00826962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 10,910,275 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

