ChartEx (CHART) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15,717.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $213,183.02 and approximately $15,717.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00103782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00135775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,237.47 or 0.99511909 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.09 or 0.00841082 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

