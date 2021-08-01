ChatCoin Price Up 22.9% Over Last Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $78,809.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,035.90 or 0.99778107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00031227 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00069746 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000755 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009664 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

