Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Short Interest Down 22.0% in July

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,400 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 993,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

NYSE CLDT opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 39.8% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 105,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

