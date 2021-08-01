Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 570,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CADMF remained flat at $$0.24 on Friday. 55,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,835. Chemesis International has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41.

Chemesis International Company Profile

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It offers various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alcohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

