Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 570,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CADMF remained flat at $$0.24 on Friday. 55,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,835. Chemesis International has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41.
Chemesis International Company Profile
