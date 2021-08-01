ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of ChemoCentryx worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after buying an additional 171,898 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 58,992 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 718,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,832,000 after purchasing an additional 137,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 565,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,997,000 after purchasing an additional 69,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

