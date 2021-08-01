ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 158,760 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of ChemoCentryx worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 83,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 171,898 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,305,000 after buying an additional 1,014,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCXI opened at $14.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

