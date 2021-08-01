Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32. Chevron posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,818.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $7.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $7.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.17. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.52.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.81. 12,295,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,126,364. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $196.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

