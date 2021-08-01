Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 844.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $245.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.31.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

