Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $119.65 Million Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,021,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 235,173 shares during the quarter. Plains GP makes up about 5.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.16% of Plains GP worth $119,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 7.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 97,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.49 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

