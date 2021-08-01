Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $54.04 Million Stock Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,654,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 322,595 shares during the period. Genesis Energy makes up about 2.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.80% of Genesis Energy worth $54,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 6,714.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of GEL opened at $10.02 on Friday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.76.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $521.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.96%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

