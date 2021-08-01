Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $70.44 Million Stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,785,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 206,163 shares during the period. Phillips 66 Partners makes up approximately 3.1% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $70,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSXP opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.51. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $42.17.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 97.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSXP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

