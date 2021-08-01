Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Increases Position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,231 shares during the quarter. BP Midstream Partners accounts for 1.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.08% of BP Midstream Partners worth $31,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 14,581.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,029,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 332,657 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,860,000 after acquiring an additional 659,626 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 230,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BPMP opened at $13.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 132.00% and a return on equity of 66.77%. As a group, analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BPMP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

