Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after buying an additional 35,299 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after buying an additional 364,145 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $172.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $453.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.44. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

