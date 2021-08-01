Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 54,223 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 0.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.8% in the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 4,052.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 645,846 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 35.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus increased their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.85.

Enbridge stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 103.87%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

