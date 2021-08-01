Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,762,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,309,973 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 11.7% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Energy Transfer worth $263,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ET stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

