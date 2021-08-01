Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,596,671 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,231,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596,671 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Equity Partners comprises 3.0% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 3.13% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $66,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 840.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

CEQP stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -657.89%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

