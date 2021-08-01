Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,679,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,996,000 after purchasing an additional 98,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $142.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $348.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.37.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.80.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

