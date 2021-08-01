Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 211,404 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,121,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 211,404 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up about 10.7% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of Mplx worth $240,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPLX. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $28.38 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

