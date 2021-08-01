Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 281,433 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,833,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 281,433 shares during the quarter. EnLink Midstream makes up about 5.6% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 4.05% of EnLink Midstream worth $126,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENLC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,115,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,145 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,180,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,870,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,053,000 after buying an additional 1,353,996 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $2,843,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,169,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after buying an additional 628,792 shares during the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 37,310 shares of company stock worth $183,951 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.03.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 3.54. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $6.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.00%.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

