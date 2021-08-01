Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 375,819 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,953,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 375,819 shares during the period. Antero Midstream accounts for 1.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Antero Midstream worth $30,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.21.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.