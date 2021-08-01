Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,283,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 448,292 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies accounts for about 2.7% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of The Williams Companies worth $60,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 343,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 53,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. TD Securities upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of WMB opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

