Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,180,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 253,667 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 1.8% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $39,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $218,733,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 565.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $17.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.26. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

