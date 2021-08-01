Chiliz (CHZ) Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Chiliz has a market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $230.85 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00054727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.96 or 0.00785906 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00039711 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,953,677 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

