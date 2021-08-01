Chimpion (BNANA) Price Up 16.8% Over Last Week

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, Chimpion has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $75.18 million and approximately $578,843.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.37 or 0.00005757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00055576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.08 or 0.00784907 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005267 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00039705 BTC.

About Chimpion

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

