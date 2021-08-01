China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the June 30th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, DBS Vickers lowered China Shenhua Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSUAY opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.29. China Shenhua Energy has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $1.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 12.67%. China Shenhua Energy’s payout ratio is currently 92.38%.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

