China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Down 19.5% in July

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,600 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 604,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $5.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 664,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 359,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.