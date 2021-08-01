Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Up 30.0% in July

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli stock remained flat at $$10,740.00 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9,995.31. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 52-week low of $7,668.33 and a 52-week high of $11,561.26.

LDSVF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

