Chromia Market Capitalization Reaches $137.47 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $137.47 million and approximately $84.19 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chromia has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chromia

Chromia is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

