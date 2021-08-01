Chrono.tech (TIME) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.25 Million

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $13.25 million and $171,200.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for about $18.66 or 0.00046920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00055766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.25 or 0.00797621 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00090971 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

