Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Tops $19.16

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for $19.16 or 0.00046207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $13.61 million and approximately $223,263.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

