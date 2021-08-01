Chronologic Price Tops $0.14 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $173,634.46 and approximately $28.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00056768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00014658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.08 or 0.00800785 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005176 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00039860 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,399,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,951 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars.

