Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Short Interest Update

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the June 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $168.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.11. Chubb has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The firm has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. lifted their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.06.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

