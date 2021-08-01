Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $185.80 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.63 and a 52-week high of $258.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.83.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

