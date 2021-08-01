Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CDTX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,924. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.34. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $4.34.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 363.37% and a negative net margin of 635.11%. Analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 11.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.