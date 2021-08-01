Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stake Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cigna were worth $13,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $784,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 23.1% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 154.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,814 shares of company stock valued at $29,031,808 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.81.

CI stock opened at $229.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.04.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

