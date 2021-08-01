Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Holdings Trimmed by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 314,786 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.51% of Cimarex Energy worth $31,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $76.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.98.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

