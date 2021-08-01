Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of CNNWF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. 8,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,198. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14. Cineworld Group has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.77.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

