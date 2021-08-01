Cipher (CPR) One Day Volume Tops $103,996.00

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded up 0% against the dollar. Cipher has a market cap of $151,819.50 and $103,996.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.37 or 0.00382411 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001285 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.13 or 0.00814659 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

