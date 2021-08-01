CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.06.

CIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. upped their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of CIT opened at $48.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.56. CIT Group has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $55.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CIT Group will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,128,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,363,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,966,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CIT Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,660,000 after purchasing an additional 762,474 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CIT Group by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,448,000 after purchasing an additional 576,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

