Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,733 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.46% of Citizens worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens by 251.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Citizens by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Citizens by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Citizens to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.70 to $8.40 in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.25. Citizens, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.30.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.19 million during the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

