ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the June 30th total of 825,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 356,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of CLPT stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.55, a quick ratio of 21.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $461.49 million, a P/E ratio of -52.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 60.73% and a negative net margin of 52.86%. The business had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other ClearPoint Neuro news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,886.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 14.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

