Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Stock Position Lowered by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,414 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Clearway Energy worth $11,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,704,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,389,000 after purchasing an additional 249,459 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 142.6% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 374,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 220,308 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 34.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 797,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 205,590 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 151.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 147,074 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Clearway Energy by 36.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 441,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after buying an additional 117,015 shares during the period. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 5,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $137,658.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $603,587. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clearway Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.00 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.329 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 220.00%.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

