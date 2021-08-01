CloakCoin Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $2,478.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001063 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00041880 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00037016 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,673,017 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

