Cloudbric (CLBK) Trading Up 7.2% This Week

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Cloudbric has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Cloudbric coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $91,578.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00057064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.43 or 0.00805152 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00040159 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric (CRYPTO:CLBK) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

