Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLOV. Bank of America cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. cut their target price on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at about $10,322,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 152.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at $4,704,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLOV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,460,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,561,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60. Clover Health Investments has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

