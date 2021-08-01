Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Short Interest Update

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,610,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 35,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 21.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLOV. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLOV opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.60. Clover Health Investments has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

