CMS Energy’s (CMS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $62.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.34% from the stock’s previous close.

CMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

CMS Energy stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.94.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. KBC Group lifted its position in CMS Energy by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group now owns 130,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 59,073 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 94.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 126,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 61,718 shares during the period. ICON Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 126.6% in the third quarter. ICON Advisers now owns 554,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 309,800 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets now owns 82,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

